Crunchyroll Adds ARMITAGE III, RUMBLING HEARTS And More To Back Catalogue
Crunchyroll continues to expand its catalog of anime shows, adding three more titles to its line-up. As with its recent back catalog additions, the titles were likely made available throught CR's new partnership with Funimation, which has seen both platforms sharing previously exclusive titles. Check out the show descriptions and MAL scores below and decide if these older shows are something you want to check out.
The 1995 cyberpunk anime Armitage III is a fan-favorite in anime fandom and it's now available on Crunchyroll, along with 2 more classic shows.
Armitage III [7.2 MAL score, premiered Winter 1995]
The year is 2046. Detective Ross Sylibus is transferred to Mars when a country singer on her flight is murdered. Making matters more complicated is that the singer is a "Third"—a robot that looks and feels like a human. Sylibus is partnered with Armitage—a beautiful female cop with a bad attitude. As they investigate the murder of the singer and other women on Mars, they uncover a conspiracy that can have them both killed by the Martian government.
Rumbling Hearts [7.37 MAL score, premiered Fall 2003]
At first, Takayuki Narumi is befriended by Mitsuki Hayase only because Mitsuki's best friend, Haruka Suzumiya has a crush on him; however since then, Takayuki, his pal Shinji Taira, and Mitsuki have grown to be the best of friends. Then one day, Haruka confesses to Takayuki her love for him. Not wanting to hurt her feelings, Takayuki agrees to go out with her. After a few incidents, their relationship gets intimate, even while Takayuki and Mitsuki begin to realize their feelings for each other. But when tragedy strikes, things are never the same for these four friends again.
Okami-san and Her Seven Companions [7.35 MAL score, premiered Summer 2010]
Ookami Ryouko is a spunky and, by some accounts, rather manly high school girl. She is tall, speaks in a traditionally masculine way and is very proficient in fighting. Ookami-san's best friend is the small and high-pitched voiced Akai Ringo. Incidentally, the two are rather flat-chested, a fact the Narrator (voiced by Arai "Kuroko" Satomi of Railgun fame) is all too eager to point out.
Ookami and Ringo are members of the Otogi Bank, a club in Otogi High School that assists students with their problems in return for their assistance on a different problem at a later date; thus the Otogi Bank is effectively a loan institute for problems where you can take out a loan for a solved problem but you have to repay it sooner or later.
The Otogi Bank is able to solve any problem and will go to any lengths to do so, often leading the members to danger or mayhem. Since most of the members of the club are female, another male is needed for the more dangerous assignments. Thus, the scopophobic (the fear of being looked at) Morino Ryoushi is inducted as a member, right after he confesses his love for Ookami...
