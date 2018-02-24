FIST OF THE BLUE SKY: REGENESIS Releases New Trailer And Reveals Premiere Date

If you're familiar with Fist of the North Star then you know exactly what to expect from Polygon Pictures' adaptation of Sōten no Ken: Re:Genesis (Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis). A new preview for the upcoming show has been released, which confirms an April 19 premiere date.



However, we're guessing the show might have a hard time reaching the cult-status of Fist of the North Star as its debuting in a season that also includes My Hero Academia season 3, Tokyo Ghoul: re, Steins; Gate 0, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory, 3D Kanojo, a sequel to Major and the fourth season of High School DxD. That's a tough, uphill battle. It also doesn't help that fans are already stating that the cg animation reminds them of the latest Berserk anime.







Fist of the Blue Sky is based on the 22 volume manga seuqel from Tetsuo Hara. It was released in 2001 and serves as a prequel to the Fist of the North Star manga from the '80s. A 26-episode, 2-cour anime adaptation of the prequel was produced by Studio A.P.P.P. in 2006 during the Fall anime season. A continuation of the prequel recently began publication in Comic Zenon beginning in December 2017. The new anime series from Polygon Pictures is drawing inspiration from this series.