FLAVORS OF YOUTH: Netflix Releases Trailer For Comixwave And Haoliners Collaboration

It sounds like you should have your handkerchief and tissues at the ready for Comixwave Films and Haoliner Animation's Flavor of Youth. The three-part anthology film will examine how love grows, wanes and changes across the passage of time - a staple of many Makoto Shinkai films. Comixwave Films was the studio behind Shinkai's You're Name.The world premiere for the film will be held at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, CA on July 6.While streaming in the U.S. on Netflix this August, Flavors of Youth will receive a limited theatrical run in Japan, under the title Shikioriori (Poem of Seasons Woven Together).