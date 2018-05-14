FLCL PROGRESSIVE's Third Behind-The-Scenes Look Examines The All-Star Voice Cast
The latest FLCL season 2 and 3 behind-the-scenes look from Adult Swim turns the spotlight on the voice actors. Xanthe Huynh is the newcomer, providing the voice for Hidomi while Ray Chase voice Kanda, Allegra Clark portray Jinyu, Steve Blum voices Yoga and Haruko Haruhara is once again voiced by Kari Wahlgren.
Surprisingly, Steve Blum reveals that he doesn't get much anime work these days due to the fact that he's a member of the voice actor's union and most productions don't use union voice actors.
FLCL: Progressive premieres June 02 at Midnight. FLCL: Alternative will debut in September.
ABOUT FLCL
FLCL is another genre-defining series produced at the once-proud Studio Gainax. The anime production company has fallen on hard times recently and has sold a number of their IPs to other studios. In 2015, Production I.G. purchased the rights to FLCL and teased plans for a remake.
FLCL PROGRESSIVE OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: In the new season of FLCL, many years have passed since Naota and Haruhara Haruko shared their adventure together. Meanwhile, the war between the two entities known as Medical Mechanica and Fraternity rages across the galaxy. Enter Hidomi, a young teenaged girl who believes there is nothing amazing to expect from her average life, until one day when a new teacher named Haruko arrives at her school. Soon enough, Medical Mechanica is attacking her town and Hidomi discovers a secret within her that could save everyone, a secret that only Haruko can unlock. But why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to her Rickenbacker 4001 she left with Naota? And where did the human-type robot 'Canti' go?
