GHOST IN THE SHELL On IMAX - Scarlett Johansson And Cast Share Why It Needs To Be Seen On IMAX

Ghost In The Shell hits theaters today and the cast and crew of the film, including actress Scarlett Johansson and director Rupert Sanders, talk IMAX in new video. Check it out after the jump!

NateBest | 3/31/2017
Filed Under: "Ghost in the Shell"
The folks over at IMAX were kind enough to let us debut a brand new Ghost in the shell video this morning! The new video, included below, takes us behind the scenes and highlights the film-making process, practical effects, shooting on 65 mm film and more. After watching the two-minute featurette below, we're sure you'll agree with Scarlett Johansson, director Rupert Sanders, and the rest of the cast in the belief that, as actor Chin Han (Togusa) put it - "It's meant for IMAX 3D. It's such an immersive experience." 



In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others. Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, “The Ghost in the Shell.”

Ghost in the Shell stars Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbaek, Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt, and is directed by Rupert Sanders.

Ghost in the SHell is currently showing in theaters and on IMAX screens worldwide.

What did you think of the film? Did you catch it on IMAX? Make sure and share your thoughts below!
