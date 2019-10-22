GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC 2045 Reveals First Promotional Video
The official Netflix Japan YouTube channel has shared a new promotional video for the upcoming anime series Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045. The video is short at 38 seconds and shows new footage from the series as well as a good look at the protagonist herself.
The upcoming anime series animated by studio Production I.G, Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the upcoming project.
GITS will be launching exclusively for Netflix in Spring 2020 and will be directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. Ilya Kuvshinov is the russian artist behind the main character design. An official poster was also attached to the new promotional video.
The new 3D computer-generated anime series will be adapting the classic manga series written and drawn by Masamune Shirow. The series will serve as a sequel to the special episode titled Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - Solid State Society which aired on September 2006.
There is no information on the cast just yet. Here is the official site in case you want to browse and learn more about the project. As soon as more information is revealed we will let you know. Are you anticipating this upcoming 3D CG anime series?
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will be out in Spring 2020
