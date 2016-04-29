GHOST IN THE SHELL Super Bowl TV Spot Released Early

Paramount has released their Super Bowl LI TV spot for Ghost in the Shell three days before the big game airs. Check it out after the jump, unless you don't want to see any commercials until Sunday.











The live-action adapatation starring Scarlett Johansson will hit theaters on March 31.2017.

As we previously reported , the Super Bowl LI commercial for Paramount's live-action Ghost in the Shell movie will air during the pregame show. However, the studio has released the 30-second spot online three days to generate some buzz.Did you catch that quick shot of Batou leading the Section 9 boys? You have to admit, the guys are looking pretty good. And was that a Tachikoma firing on The Major?

Ghost in the Shell is an upcoming, cyberpunk sci-fi film from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures. Rupert Sanders directs from a script written by Jamie Moss and Jonathan Herman. Scarlett Johansson stars as Motoko Kusanagi. Pilou Asbæk plays her right-hand man, Batou. Beat Takeshi plays their boss, Lt. Col. Daisuke Aramaki. Michael Pitt will play the villain of the film, The Laughing Man.

OFFICIAL MOVIE SYNOPSIS:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic¹s advancements in cyber technology.