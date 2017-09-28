Live-Action GHOST IN THE SHELL Has Been Nominated For 2 HPA Awards
As The Hollywood Professional Association revealed its list of nominees for this year's HPA Awards on Tuesday, Paramount Pictures' live-action Ghost in the Shell film was in the list as a nominee for both the Outstanding Color Grading and the Outstanding Visual Effects categories for feature films.
The film's "360 Campaign Reel" was also nominated for the "Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film" award at the Golden Trailers Awards in June, but it sadly did not win the category.
The film opened in the United States on March 31, and earned US$18,676,033 in its debut weekend in the United States. The film has an estimated total gross of US$40,563,557 in the United States, and an estimated global total of US$169,801,921.
The film debuted with the second highest sales on NPD Videoscan's national home video (DVD and Blu-ray Disc) sales charts in the United States when it shipped in the last week of July.
Ghost In The Shell Synopsis: Based on the internationally-acclaimed Japanese Anime property, GHOST IN THE SHELL follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9 devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists. Directed by Rupert Sanders. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, and Kaori Momoi.
