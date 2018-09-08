Production I.G.'s New GHOST IN THE SHELL Series Will Consist Of Two 12-Episode Seasons

While last year's live-action Ghost in the Shell film didn't pan out the way most fans hoped, there is another anime series in the works, and now we have some new details on the Production I.G. project.

In an interview with Nuke the Fridge that flew a bit under the radar, Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta revealed that the anime studios' new Ghost in the Shell series will have two seasons.



Not only does it sound like fans are guaranteed at least two seasons of the new anime project, the president explained that each season is currently expected to consist of 12 episodes. However, the length of each episode was not disclosed



Other details shared during the discussion include the reveal that Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex's Kenji Kamiyama will direct one season, while Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) will take the helm of the second batch of episodes.



While fans of the property created by Masamune Shirow will likely find this news exciting, it was also explained during the interview that, since they are still in the early stages of development, details like the name of the series are still subject to change.





