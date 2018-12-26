HIGH SCORE GIRL: EXTRA STAGE OVA Shares Promotional Video

Studio J.C.Staff's comedy romance school anime series, High Score Girl: Extra Stage , has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series and its upcoming OVA.

The official warnerbrosanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.28-minute promotional video for the upcoming OVA of the High Score Girl series, High Score Girl: Extra Stage. This OVA includes episodes 13 through 15 and will be available worldwide in Netflix on March 2019. Its Blu-ray and DVD package will be available on March 20.

Two new cast members were revealed: Shiori Izawa and Kenta Miyake.

The manga series was written by Rensuke Oshikiri and was published by Square Enix in the Monthly Big Gangan magazine from October 2010 to September 2018 with 10 volumes out in total. An anime series was inspired from the manga and ran from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 12 episodes.

The main voice cast consists of: Kohei Amasaki as Haruo Yaguchi, Sayumi Suzushiro as Akira Oono and Yuki Hirose as Koharu Hidaka. J.C.Staff animated the project. There is no word on the continuation of the anime. Yoshiki Tamakawa directed it, Etsuko Yakushimaru and sora tob sakan performed theme songs with music production from Yoko Shimomura.

