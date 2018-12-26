HIGH SCORE GIRL: EXTRA STAGE OVA Shares Promotional Video
The official warnerbrosanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.28-minute promotional video for the upcoming OVA of the High Score Girl series, High Score Girl: Extra Stage. This OVA includes episodes 13 through 15 and will be available worldwide in Netflix on March 2019. Its Blu-ray and DVD package will be available on March 20. Two new cast members were revealed: Shiori Izawa and Kenta Miyake.
Studio J.C.Staff's comedy romance school anime series, High Score Girl: Extra Stage, has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series and its upcoming OVA.
The manga series was written by Rensuke Oshikiri and was published by Square Enix in the Monthly Big Gangan magazine from October 2010 to September 2018 with 10 volumes out in total. An anime series was inspired from the manga and ran from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 12 episodes.
The main voice cast consists of: Kohei Amasaki as Haruo Yaguchi, Sayumi Suzushiro as Akira Oono and Yuki Hirose as Koharu Hidaka. J.C.Staff animated the project. There is no word on the continuation of the anime. Yoshiki Tamakawa directed it, Etsuko Yakushimaru and sora tob sakan performed theme songs with music production from Yoko Shimomura.
The year is 1991 and 6th grader Yaguchi Haruo only has video games to live for. He's not popular in school and he's neither handsome, funny, nice nor even friendly. The only thing he has going for him is that he is good at video games. One day at the local arcade, he plays Oono Akira, a fellow classmate but who's popular, smart, pretty and a rich girl that absolutely destroys him at Street Fighter II. Not only does he lose to her 30 times in a row, he can’t beat her at any game. Haruo can’t seem to shake Akira off as she follows him from arcade to arcade everyday after school and beats him every time. As weird as it sounds, the odd couple begins a strange bond and friendship.
High Score Girl: Extra Stage is out on March 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]