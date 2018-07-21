I WANT TO EAT YOUR PANCREAS Anime Film Releases New Promo Footage

Novelist Yoru Sumino's Kimi no Suizō o Tabetai (I Want to Eat Your Pancreas) is receiving an anime film adaptation from Studio VOLN that hits Japan theaters on September 1.

Anime and manga fans have been saying that the footage from I Want To Eat Your Pancreas is giving off a serious Your Lie In April vibe. If that comparison holds true, make sure you have tissue at the ready for whenever the film is released in North America.



Shin'ichirō Ushijima wrote the script adaptation of the novel and is also directing. Hiroko Sebu will be handling the score.



Prior to the anime film's release, a live-action adaptation of Sumino's award-winning novel will hit Japanese theaters on July 28.







LET ME EAT YOUR PANCREAS Synopsis:

One day, I—a high schooler—found a paperback in the hospital. The "Disease Coexistence Journal" was its title. It was a diary that my classmate, Sakura Yamauchi, had written in secret. Inside, it was written that due to her pancreatic disease, her days were numbered.



And thus, I coincidentally went from Just-a-Classmate to a Secret-Knowing-Classmate.



It was as if I were being drawn to her, who was my polar opposite. However, the world presented the girl that was already suffering from an illness with an equally cruel reality...

