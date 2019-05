IS IT WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Season 2 Enlists Original OP Singer Yuka Iguchi For New Ballad

Fujino Ōmori's sensation light novel series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will return for season 2 this Summer and will have a new opening theme song once again performed by Yuka.

Life in the bustling city of Orario is never dull, especially for Bell Cranel, a naïve young man who hopes to become the greatest adventurer in the land. After a chance encounter with the lonely goddess, Hestia, his dreams become a little closer to reality. With her support, Bell embarks on a fantastic quest as he ventures deep within the city's monster-filled catacombs, known only as the "Dungeon." Death lurks around every corner in the cavernous depths of this terrifying labyrinth, and a mysterious power moves amidst the shadows.



Even on the surface, survival is a hard-earned privilege. Indeed, nothing is ever certain in a world where gods and humans live and work together, especially when they often struggle to get along. One thing is for sure, though: a myriad of blunders, triumphs and friendships awaits the dauntlessly optimistic protagonist of this herculean tale.

After the sequel anime film, opened in Japan back in February, attendees of a a special screening were treated to the news that a second season of DanMachi (it's affectionate nickname) would premiere this Summer. The series will premiere this July and J-pop singer and voice actress Yuka Iguchi will be back with brand new OP after providing one for the first season, and all other DanMachi anime projects.Season 1 was a 13-episode anime adaptation from Studio J.C. Staff that was simulcast on Crunchyroll in April 2015. A 12-episode spinoff anime, titledaired from April-June 2017. This was followed by the aforementioned tie-in film, which hit Japanese theaters earlier this year. Sentai Filmworks will be releasing the film in the U.S. on July 23.