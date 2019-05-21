IS IT WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Season 2 Enlists Original OP Singer Yuka Iguchi For New Ballad
After the sequel anime film Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion, opened in Japan back in February, attendees of a a special screening were treated to the news that a second season of DanMachi (it's affectionate nickname) would premiere this Summer. The series will premiere this July and J-pop singer and voice actress Yuka Iguchi will be back with brand new OP after providing one for the first season, and all other DanMachi anime projects.
Fujino Ōmori's sensation light novel series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will return for season 2 this Summer and will have a new opening theme song once again performed by Yuka.
Season 1 was a 13-episode anime adaptation from Studio J.C. Staff that was simulcast on Crunchyroll in April 2015. A 12-episode spinoff anime, titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria aired from April-June 2017. This was followed by the aforementioned tie-in film, which hit Japanese theaters earlier this year. Sentai Filmworks will be releasing the film in the U.S. on July 23.
Life in the bustling city of Orario is never dull, especially for Bell Cranel, a naïve young man who hopes to become the greatest adventurer in the land. After a chance encounter with the lonely goddess, Hestia, his dreams become a little closer to reality. With her support, Bell embarks on a fantastic quest as he ventures deep within the city's monster-filled catacombs, known only as the "Dungeon." Death lurks around every corner in the cavernous depths of this terrifying labyrinth, and a mysterious power moves amidst the shadows.
Even on the surface, survival is a hard-earned privilege. Indeed, nothing is ever certain in a world where gods and humans live and work together, especially when they often struggle to get along. One thing is for sure, though: a myriad of blunders, triumphs and friendships awaits the dauntlessly optimistic protagonist of this herculean tale.
