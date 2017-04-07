Kadokowa Announces STEINS; GATE "World Line Project" At Anime Expo

Kadokowa announced an incredibly vague new Steins; Gate project at Anime Expo. No one knows whether this is a video game, anime or both.

There's a new project coming from the Steins; Gate franchise which is being referred to as the World Line Project. Kadakowa made the announcement at Anime Expo this past weekend but didn't specify whether this would be a visual novel, video game, light novel or anime. However, further details will be revealed on July 28.



Kadakowa also stated that whatever the project is, it will launch sometime between 2018 and 2019. Whatever the medium may be, the project is set in the Beta timeline, where Rintarō failed to save Makise.



Part of 5pb. and Nitroplus' Science Adventure series (a collection of thematically connected visual novels), Steins; Gate is the most popular entry by a fairly wide margin.



Anime fans are hoping this announcement will provide a release date for the previously announced Steins; Gate 0 TV anime but we'll have to wait until the 28th to find out for certain.

