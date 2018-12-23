KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR Has Released Its Second Trailer

Studio A-1 Pictures' upcoming comedy romance school anime series, Kaguya-sama: Love is War , has released its second promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The following actors and their characters have been recently revealed: Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Sayumi Suzushiro as Kei Shirogane, Takehito Koyasu as Papa Shirogane and Taku Yashiro as Male Student.

The series will premiere on January 12 in the following Television networks: TOKYO MX, BS11, MBS, CTV and TeNY. The new key visual has 5 main characters looking at the camera and one of them is drawing a heart.

Cast

Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya

Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane

Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara

Ryota Suzuki as Yuu Ishigami

Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka

Yutaka Aoyama as Miko Iino

Staff

Director - Shinichi Omata

Sound Director - Jin Aketagawa

Music - Kei Haneoka

Original Creator - Aka Akasaka

The ending theme is performed by halca, there is no information on the opening. The manga series that inspired this anime is written and rawn by Aka Akasaka, published by Shueisha and Viz Media has the English license. It has been publishing since May 19, 2015 and has 11 volumes out right now.

