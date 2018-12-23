KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR Has Released Its Second Trailer

The upcoming comedy romance anime series, kaguya-sama: Love is War, has released its second promotional video. The trailer has new footage from the series, it highlights its comedy and romance tags and lists the staff as well as cast behind the project.
The following actors and their characters have been recently revealed: Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Sayumi Suzushiro as Kei Shirogane, Takehito Koyasu as Papa Shirogane and Taku Yashiro as Male Student.
The series will premiere on January 12 in the following Television networks: TOKYO MX, BS11, MBS, CTV and TeNY. The new key visual has 5 main characters looking at the camera and one of them is drawing a heart.
Cast
Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya
Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane
Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara
Ryota Suzuki as Yuu Ishigami
Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka
Yutaka Aoyama as Miko Iino
Staff
Director - Shinichi Omata
Sound Director - Jin Aketagawa
Music - Kei Haneoka
Original Creator - Aka Akasaka
The ending theme is performed by halca, there is no information on the opening. The manga series that inspired this anime is written and rawn by Aka Akasaka, published by Shueisha and Viz Media has the English license. It has been publishing since May 19, 2015 and has 11 volumes out right now.
Considered a genius due to having the highest grades in the country, Miyuki Shirogane leads the prestigious Shuchiin Academy's student council as its president, working alongside the beautiful and wealthy vice president Kaguya Shinomiya. The two are often regarded as the perfect couple by students despite them not being in any sort of romantic relationship.
However, the truth is that after spending so much time together, the two have developed feelings for one another; unfortunately, neither is willing to confess, as doing so would be a sign of weakness. With their pride as elite students on the line, Miyuki and Kaguya embark on a quest to do whatever is necessary to get a confession out of the other. Through their daily antics, the battle of love begins!
Kaguya-sama: Love is War premieres on January 12, 2019