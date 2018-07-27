Kyoto Animation Announces Next Anime Adaptation From The KyoAni Awards
The Kyoto Animation Awards are an annual event which sees the anime studio honor original novels and manga, with winners receiving the chance of having their work adapted into an anime. Past award winners include Free!, Beyond the Boundary and Violet Evergarden.
The Kyoto Animation Awards have been a hotbed for the studio in finding choice literature for anime adaptations. The latest recipient of such an honor goes to the 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku novel.
The latest KyoAni Award winner to recieve this honor is Hiro Yuki's 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku (20th Century Electricity Catalog) novel, which placed 8th at last year's awards. The announcement was made via Twitter.
Kyoto Animation will publish the original work via their subsidiary, KA Esuma Bunko imprint and release it on August 10, 2018. An anime adaptation was also announced but no further details were released.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]