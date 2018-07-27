 Kyoto Animation Announces Next Anime Adaptation From The KyoAni Awards
The Kyoto Animation Awards have been a hotbed for the studio in finding choice literature for anime adaptations. The latest recipient of such an honor goes to the 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku novel.

The Kyoto Animation Awards are an annual event which sees the anime studio honor original novels and manga, with winners receiving the chance of having their work adapted into an anime. Past award winners include Free!, Beyond the Boundary and Violet Evergarden.

The latest KyoAni Award winner to recieve this honor is Hiro Yuki's 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku (20th Century Electricity Catalog) novel, which placed 8th at last year's awards. The announcement was made via Twitter.

Kyoto Animation will publish the original work via their subsidiary, KA Esuma Bunko imprint and release it on August 10, 2018. An anime adaptation was also announced but no further details were released.
