LAND OF THE LUSTROUS Anime Shares English And Spanish Clips

Sentai Filmworks' upcoming English and Spanish dub of anime series, Land of the Lustrous , has released two new clips. Here is more information on the series.

The official Sentai Filmworks YouTube channel has uploaded two new clips, one in English and the other one in Spanish. These are the official dubs of the series. The videos show actual scenes from the series where fans can listen to a big portion of the dub.



The anime series aired from October 7, 2017 to December 23, 2017 and has 12 episodes out. Sentai Filmworks will release the series in a steelbook on January 22, 2019. The series was directed by Takahiko Kyogoku, Katsuhiro Takei and Kiyotaka Waki produced it. Toshiya Ono wrote the script, Yoshiaki Fujisawa produced the music and Orange studio animated it.

English cast, directed by Kyle Colby Jones

Sarah Wiedenheft as Phos

Savanna Menzel as Diamond

Shelley Calene-Black as Rutile

Brian Mathis as Kongo

Genevieve Simmons as Bort

Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar

Heidi Hinkle as Jade

Alyssa Marek as Antarcticite

Luci Christian as King Ventricosus

Allison Sumrall as Yellow Diamond

Serena Varghese as Euclase

Shelby Blocker as Alexandrite

Teresa Zimmerman as Amethyst 33

Teresa Zimmerman as Amethyst 84

Olivia Swasey as Morga

Brittney Karbowski as Zircon

Cat Thomas as Red Beryl

Elissa Cuellar as Benito

Juliet Simmons as Goshe

Maggie Flecknoe as Aculeatus

Christina Kelly as Padparadscha

Shanae'a Moore as Obsidian

Carli Mosier as Neptunite

Kalin Coates as Ice

The manga series that inspired this anime series has the same name and is written as well as illustrated by Haruko Ichikawa. Kodansha has been publishing this series in the Monthly Afternoon magazine since October 25, 2012 and has 9 volumes out right now.