LAND OF THE LUSTROUS Anime Shares English And Spanish Clips

The official Sentai Filmworks YouTube channel has uploaded two new clips, one in English and the other one in Spanish. These are the official dubs of the series. The videos show actual scenes from the series where fans can listen to a big portion of the dub.
The anime series aired from October 7, 2017 to December 23, 2017 and has 12 episodes out. Sentai Filmworks will release the series in a steelbook on January 22, 2019. The series was directed by Takahiko Kyogoku, Katsuhiro Takei and Kiyotaka Waki produced it. Toshiya Ono wrote the script, Yoshiaki Fujisawa produced the music and Orange studio animated it.
English cast, directed by Kyle Colby Jones
Sarah Wiedenheft as Phos
Savanna Menzel as Diamond
Shelley Calene-Black as Rutile
Brian Mathis as Kongo
Genevieve Simmons as Bort
Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar
Heidi Hinkle as Jade
Alyssa Marek as Antarcticite
Luci Christian as King Ventricosus
Allison Sumrall as Yellow Diamond
Serena Varghese as Euclase
Shelby Blocker as Alexandrite
Teresa Zimmerman as Amethyst 33
Teresa Zimmerman as Amethyst 84
Olivia Swasey as Morga
Brittney Karbowski as Zircon
Cat Thomas as Red Beryl
Elissa Cuellar as Benito
Juliet Simmons as Goshe
Maggie Flecknoe as Aculeatus
Christina Kelly as Padparadscha
Shanae'a Moore as Obsidian
Carli Mosier as Neptunite
Kalin Coates as Ice
The manga series that inspired this anime series has the same name and is written as well as illustrated by Haruko Ichikawa. Kodansha has been publishing this series in the Monthly Afternoon magazine since October 25, 2012 and has 9 volumes out right now.
In the distant future, new life forms known as Gems inhabit the Earth. These immortal beings find themselves under attack by the Lunarians, who use the shattered bodies of the Gems as decorations. For this reason, each of the Gems are assigned a purpose. However, being one of the frailest of the group and with no particular skill, Phos is assigned by Kongō, the master of Gems, to create an encyclopedia of natural history. The mission to accomplish this task takes Phos on an unexpected journey.
Land of the Lustrous releases its English and Spanish dubs on January 22, 2019