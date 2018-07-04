Live-Action Film Adaptation Of KINGDOM Officially In Development; Creator Is Involved With The Script

Kingdom, created by Yasuhira Hara, is one of the most popular historical manga series, and its content has developed a loyal fan base. Up until this point, the series only adaptation was an anime series a few years ago, but that is about to change as Hara announces that a live-action film is in development.



It wasn’t too long ago that a positively received live-action short film based on the series was released. But now, if we believe Hara’s words, we can expect the full-length film to top even that short. For not only has the creator taken part in script meetings, he has also described the project as an “unprecedented” piece of work with an “ultra-grand” cast.

The popular manga is set in the Warring States period of ancient China, and follows the orphans Xin and Piao. The pair live in the kingdom of Qin and dream of becoming "Great Generals of the Heavens." However, when an incident leads to the death of Piao, Xin begins an epic journey which sees him meet the King of Qin and become involved in the brutal power between the king and his brother.