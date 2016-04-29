Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Films Reveals First Look At Tōka Kirishima

Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Films Reveals First Look At Tōka Kirishima

The live-action Tokyo Ghoul film has revealed a first look at its heroine, Fumika Shimizu's (HK/Hentai Kamen, Kamen Rider) Tōka Kirishima.

The original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes.  A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga.  In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing.  To date, there have been 7 volumes released.  

Animation studio  Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes.  A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.  
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
Filed Under "Seinen" 1/19/2017 Source: via ANn
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]