Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Films Reveals First Look At Tōka Kirishima
The original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.
The live-action Tokyo Ghoul film has revealed a first look at its heroine, Fumika Shimizu's (HK/Hentai Kamen, Kamen Rider) Tōka Kirishima.
Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]