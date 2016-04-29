Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Films Reveals First Look At Tōka Kirishima

The live-action Tokyo Ghoul film has revealed a first look at its heroine, Fumika Shimizu's (HK/Hentai Kamen, Kamen Rider) Tōka Kirishima.

The original

manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga,

, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga,

began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.

Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season,

(root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.

