MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Shares Its Second Promotional Video

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.09 minute promotional video for the upcoming magic seinen anime series Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka. The video has a lot of action scenes, shows off the animation style and introduces new characters and shows how strong the main characters are.
The series has a January 11, 2019 release date and will be broadcasted in the following networks: MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, AT-X and Amazon Prime Video. The series is animated by LIDENFILMS.
Cast
Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii
Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine
Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen
Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus
Staff
Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto
Norimitsu Kaihou is under series composition
Makoto Fukami is the original creator
Ron produces the music.
The manga that inspired this anime is written by Makoto Fukami, illustrated by Seigo Tokiya and Square Enix has been publishing it in the Monthly Big Gangan since June 2015 with 14 chapters out right now. Seven Seas Entertainment has the North American license. The manga's volumes 1 through 8 are on sale now.
Due to the invasion of Disas—enigmatic creatures of soil from the land of the dead—mankind, who was on the verge of crisis, was saved by the efforts of magical girls who had obtained a mysterious magical power...
Three years later, new incidents suddenly occur, tearing apart the normalcy of the girls who had each returned to their normal lives. The saviours of humanity, those magical girls called "The Magical Five" now live each day fighting for their lives, even as they are trifled with by fate...
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka hits screens on January 12, 2019