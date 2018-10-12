MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Shares Its Second Promotional Video

Studio LIDENFILMS' upcoming drama magic seinen anime series, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka , has shared its second promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.09 minute promotional video for the upcoming magic seinen anime series Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka. The video has a lot of action scenes, shows off the animation style and introduces new characters and shows how strong the main characters are.

The series has a January 11, 2019 release date and will be broadcasted in the following networks: MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, AT-X and Amazon Prime Video. The series is animated by LIDENFILMS.

Cast

Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii

Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine

Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen

Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus

Staff

Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto

Norimitsu Kaihou is under series composition

Makoto Fukami is the original creator

Ron produces the music.

The manga that inspired this anime is written by Makoto Fukami, illustrated by Seigo Tokiya and Square Enix has been publishing it in the Monthly Big Gangan since June 2015 with 14 chapters out right now. Seven Seas Entertainment has the North American license. The manga's volumes 1 through 8 are on sale now.

