MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Shares New Promotional Video
The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.17 minute trailer for the upcoming magic seinen series Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka. The video presents various action scenes where fans can take a good look at what the series has in store.
Studio LIDENFILMS' upcoming drama magic seinen anime series, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.
The anime is directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, Norimitsu Kaihou is under series composition, Ron produces the music and Makoto Fukami is the original creator and helps with development. The voice cast is: Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii, Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine, Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen and Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus.
LIDENFILMS is animating the project and it has a release date of January 2019. The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since June 2015 and is written by Makoto Fukami with Art by Seigo Tokiya. Big Gangan does the serialization.
Due to the invasion of Disas—enigmatic creatures of soil from the land of the dead—mankind, who was on the verge of crisis, was saved by the efforts of magical girls who had obtained a mysterious magical power...
Three years later, new incidents suddenly occur, tearing apart the normalcy of the girls who had each returned to their normal lives. The saviours of humanity, those magical girls called "The Magical Five" now live each day fighting for their lives, even as they are trifled with by fate...
