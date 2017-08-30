MARCH COMES IN LIKE A LION Season 2 Reveals Premiere Date

March Comes In Like A Lion, the runaway slice-of-life/shogi anime from last fall has revealed its return date for the fall 2017 anime season.





Crunchyroll previously simulcast the series as it aired in Japan so it's a likely streaming destination for the new season. Much of the original personnel at Studio SHAFT is expected to return as well.



The anime is an adaptation of The official website for March Comes In Like A Lion (Sangatsu no Raion) has been updated to reveal several new key visuals for the upcoming second season of the slice-of-life show, along with the announcement that the first episode will air on October 14. The site also confirmed that like the previous season, the second season will run for 2-cour (22 episodes).Crunchyroll previously simulcast the series as it aired in Japan so it's a likely streaming destination for the new season. Much of the original personnel at Studio SHAFT is expected to return as well.The anime is an adaptation of

Chika Umino's seinen/shojo manga series that follows a professional high-school shogi player that struggles to live on his own after coming to the conclusion that he's oupset the delicate balance of his adoptive family. The series has been running in the semi-monthly

Young Animal Japanese manga magazine since 2007 and currently sits at 12 published volumes.