MY TEEN ROMANTIC COMEDY SNAFU Season 3 To Stream Exclusively On HiDive

The third and final season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU aka OreGairu will steam exclusively on HiDive after the first two seasons were simulcast by Crunchyroll. The new season kicks off this Friday.

With the last volume of the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU aka OreGairu light novel hitting Japanese retailer stands in late-2019, the path is clear for the release of the third and final season of the anime adaptation from Studio Feel. The final episode of the second season aired back in 2015 so fans of the anime have endured a bit of a lengthy wait to see the story concluded. However, if you were looking forward to seeing the new season on Crunchyroll, think again. The series will be streaming exclusively on HiDive while Sentai Filmworks will release the new season on home video. That's due to the fallout from the dissolution of Amazon's Anime Strike, the previous home of Sentai-licensed content. Sentai went on to strike a new deal with HiDive and eventually joined forces with VRV, replacing Funimation.

Wataru Watari and illustrator Ponkan8 began the light novel series in March 2011 and released the series' 14th and final volume in Japan on November 19th. Yen Press releases the series in English in North America and most recently released Volume 9 back in February. However, the publisher has recently announced a number of delays to their release schedule due to COVID-19. Click here for more information.

Studio Brain's Base adapted the first season My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in April 2013 (which covered volumes 1-6 of the light novel), which consisted of 13 episodes. Studio Feel took over for season 2 in April 2015 (covers volumes 7-11), which also consisted of 13 episodes. Feel is confirmed to return for the third and final season, with Kei Oikawa back in the director's seat along with Keiichirō Ōchi and Yuichi Tanaka as script supervisor and character designer.

The third and final anime season was originally announced back in March 2019 but delays in the release fo the 14th volume of the light novel (which was originally slated for release in April 2019) resulted in the anime also being delayed.





Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?