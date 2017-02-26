New HELL GIRL TV Anime To Air In July According To A New Manga Bundle

Related Headlines

Yutaka Yamamoto Reveals Plans For A New Crowdfunded Anime Film Anime director Yutaka Yamamoto, best known for Wake Up, Girls!, has revealed plans to crowdfund his next anime film which is titled Hakubo (Twilight). - MarkJulian

Hayao Miyazaki "Officially" Unretires To Make One More Anime Feature Film Hayao Miyazaki, the face of Studio Ghibli, retired back in 2013 and then semi-unretired to make a manga and learn CG animation. Now he's officially "officially" unretiring to make one more anime film. - MarkJulian