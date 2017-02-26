New HELL GIRL TV Anime To Air In July According To A New Manga Bundle
A new Hell Girl TV anime is on the way according to the product description for a new collection of Miyuki Etoo's Hell Girl (Jigoku Shōjo) manga. The listing on Honya Club's website [via ANN] says the bundle will include several volumes of the manga along with "product designs for a new Hell Girl anime series starting in July."
If you've been longing for a new horror anime, you're in luck. It seems a fourth season of the Hell Girl (Jigoku Shōjo) TV anime is on the way according to a Japanese retailer.
Studio DEEN was behind the first three seasons of the Hell Girl TV anime which aired in 2005, 2006 and 2008. A live-action television drama also aired in 2006.
Have you heard of Jigoku Tsuushin (Hell Correspondence)? Those with a powerful grudge may only access this mysterious website at midnight, allowing them to enter anyone's name and have that person be ferried straight to hell. Ai Enma, the Hell Girl, will not judge whether or not the chosen target deserves punishment; she will merely exact revenge on them for you. Not much is known about this young girl other than that she swiftly carries out her tasks with the help of three straw dolls. There is just one catch, however—as payment for carrying out such a request, the user must condemn themselves to an afterlife in hell.
