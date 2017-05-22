Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

New Report Says One-In-Four Anime Studios Are Losing Money

New Report Says One-In-Four Anime Studios Are Losing Money

The days of $300 DVD and VHS box sets are long gone. In this new era, it's well documented that anime studios are struggling to find new ways of staying afloat but are things worse than initially feared?

MarkJulian | 5/22/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen" | Source: via Crunchyroll
Japan Public TV broadcast station the NHK (essentially Japan's version of PBS) published a report which stated that roughly 1-in-4 anime studios are in the red.  Combine that with the country's declining population and general lack of interest in the anime industry as an occupation due to long hours and low pay and the industry's outlook is not looking too bright.  

This is up 5% from the result of similar studies from 2011-2014 which found 1-in-5 anime studios were losing money.  Furthermore, the report added that 80% of young animators quit in their first three years.  

However, anime fans are quick to point out that in Hollywood, roughly 50% of modern movies fail to break even.  While that's not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison, there's enough similarities to convey that the reward of a successful film/anime outweighs the risk of failure and that there will always be studios willing to gamble.  
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Apply To Be Hayao Miyazaki's Assistant For The Next 3 Years Apply To Be Hayao Miyazaki's Assistant For The Next 3 Years
We've previously covered Hayao Miyazaki's early exit from retirement and his desire to produce a full-length, Boro the Caterpillar CG film. It seems efforts are about to ramp up....
New Report Says One-In-Four Anime Studios Are Losing Money New Report Says One-In-Four Anime Studios Are Losing Money
The days of $300 DVD and VHS box sets are long gone. In this new era, it's well documented that anime studios are struggling to find new ways of staying afloat but are things worse than initially feared?
YOUR NAME. Director Makoto Shinkai Is Already Hard At Work On His Next Feature YOUR NAME. Director Makoto Shinkai Is Already Hard At Work On His Next Feature
Your Name. (Kimi no Na wa.) director Makoto Shinkai apparently isn't one to rest on his laurels. Rather than attend a prestigious awards ceremony, Makoto declined because he's knee-deep in his next project.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]