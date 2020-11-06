New RE:ZERO Season 2 Trailer Confirms July Premiere Date

Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World, one of the better isekai anime of the last few years is finally returning for a second season after the Studio White Fox production wowed audiences in 2016.

The original plans for the second season Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World TV anime called for a re-airing of the first season as 1-hr (Director's cut) episodes in January. Re-broadcasting the first season was then slated to lead into the second season in April. However, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic resulted in the highly-anticipated second season being delayed until July.

Thanks to a new trailer released earlier this morning, we now know that the second season will kick off on July 8. It's also been confirmed that the second season will be split-cour, with the first part airing during the Summer 2020 anime season. The series will then take a break for the Fall 2020 anime season before picking back up in the Winter 2021 anime season in January.

Additionally, a new preview video has been released with snippets of new footage which also contains a few chords from Konomi Suzuki's new OP theme, "Realize,".

Crunchyroll is already confirmed to simulcast the series as it airs in Japan.

The fan-favorite TV anime is based on writer Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shin'ichirō Ōtsuka's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series, which they started in April 2012. Yen Press holds the North American license for the light novel series and its manga adaptations.

When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager, however: not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs; armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him.



In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.



However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself.