RE:ZERO Season 2 To Begin April 2020; Season 1 To Receive 1-Hr Re-Broadcast In January
The day has finally arrived. Season 2 of Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World has officially been announced. However, January will see season 1 rebroadcast on Japanese TV, with the half-hour show reformated for a 1-Hr timeslot (season 2 will be half-hour). A new key visual for season 2 has also been released, which you can view below. The creative staff and voice actors from the first season are all expected to return for season 2.
After a somewhat lengthy wait, the second season of Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World has received an official release date which will start after a rebroadcast of season 1.
Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka's Re:Zero light novel series received a split, two-cour anime adaptation from Studio White Fox in April 2016. It was srguably the most popular anime series of 2016, leaving fans anxiously awaiting the release of a second season for the past three years.As with the first 25-episode season, White Fox will be producing a 2 cour second season.
Interestingly enough, the 1-hr rebroadcast of season 1 (condensing 25 episodes into 13) will feature new footage. Hopefully, Crunchyroll will air the new "cut" of season 1 as it airs in Japan.
When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager, however: not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs; armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.
However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]