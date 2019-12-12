 RE:ZERO Season 2 To Begin April 2020; Season 1 To Receive 1-Hr Re-Broadcast In January
Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

RE:ZERO Season 2 To Begin April 2020; Season 1 To Receive 1-Hr Re-Broadcast In January

RE:ZERO Season 2 To Begin April 2020; Season 1 To Receive 1-Hr Re-Broadcast In January

After a somewhat lengthy wait, the second season of Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World has received an official release date which will start after a rebroadcast of season 1.

MarkJulian | 12/12/2019
Filed Under: "Seinen" Source: Re:ZERO official website
The day has finally arrived. Season 2 of Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World has officially been announced.  However, January will see season 1 rebroadcast on Japanese TV, with the half-hour show reformated for a 1-Hr timeslot (season 2 will be half-hour).   A new key visual for season 2 has also been released, which you can view below.  The creative staff and voice actors from the first season are all expected to return for season 2.

Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka's Re:Zero light novel series received a split, two-cour anime adaptation from Studio White Fox in April 2016.  It was srguably the most popular anime series of 2016, leaving fans anxiously awaiting the release of a second season for the past three years.As with the first 25-episode season, White Fox will be producing a 2 cour second season.  

Interestingly enough, the 1-hr rebroadcast of season 1 (condensing 25 episodes into 13) will feature new footage.  Hopefully, Crunchyroll will air the new "cut" of season 1 as it airs in Japan.

Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World Season 2 key visual

When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager, however: not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs; armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.

However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...