RE:ZERO Season 2 Has Been Delayed To July Due To The COVID-19 Coronavirus
COVID-19's impact on the anime industry continues to be felt. With several currently-airing series delaying production and multiple anime award shows and conventions behing canceled, perhaps the biggest blow to date is the news that Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World has been delayed till July. The series was originally slated to drop its second season next month. Fans of the series have already had a pretty lengthy wait for the continuation of the series, which first aired in 2016.
The highly-anticipated second season of Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World was originally slated to premiere during the Spring 2020 anime season but COVID-19's impact has pushed the series to July.
Back when the show first aired, it dominated discussions among Western anime fandoms. With so much time having passed it will be intersting to see if the second season has the same impact and the decision (while probably unavoidable) to further delay the second season certainly isn't helping matters.
Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka's Re:Zero light novel series received a split-cour anime adaptation from Studio White Fox in April 2016 and White Fox will be once again be producing a 2 cour second season.
When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager, however: not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs; armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him.
In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.
However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself.
