Prequel Manga AKAME GA KILL! ZERO Will Be Ending On Its Tenth Volume

Takuya and Tetsuya Tashiro began publishing their hit mangain 2010 in the pages ofmagazine. From that point forward the series gathered a huge following that allowed the series to take steps into the animated direction with a full length anime series just four years after its creation. A prequel comic that was created by Takahiro and Kei Toru, calledwas released in 2013." Was published within the pages ofand ran for nine volumes before recently announcing that after volume ten the series would be ending its publication. The series, which featured a young girl named Akame, being brainwashed and raised as an assassin. The prequel series ran for a successful five years and even reached publication in North America. Sad to see the series end? Excited to see what may be next? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!