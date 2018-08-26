Prequel Manga AKAME GA KILL! ZERO Will Be Ending On Its Tenth Volume
Takuya and Tetsuya Tashiro began publishing their hit manga Akame Ga KILL! in 2010 in the pages of Square Enix's Montly Gangan Joker magazine. From that point forward the series gathered a huge following that allowed the series to take steps into the animated direction with a full length anime series just four years after its creation. A prequel comic that was created by Takahiro and Kei Toru, called Akame Ga KILL! ZERO was released in 2013.
Akame Ga KILL! will be ending its prequel comic "Zero" after ten volumes. THe original series managed to gain a huge following so hit the jump for all of the details!
"Zero" Was published within the pages of Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan and ran for nine volumes before recently announcing that after volume ten the series would be ending its publication. The series, which featured a young girl named Akame, being brainwashed and raised as an assassin. The prequel series ran for a successful five years and even reached publication in North America. Sad to see the series end? Excited to see what may be next? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
