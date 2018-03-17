Production I.G. And Toho's FLCL 2 & 3 Releases New Key Art
Advance tickets for the two FLCL anime films from Production I.G. will go on sale at the AnimeJapan 2018 convention on March 24 and 25th.
The two FLCL sequel anime films from Production I.G. and Toho Animation are expected to have a strong presence at the AnimeJapan 2018 fan convention later this month.
Last year, the first trailer for the highly-anticipated sequels was released at Anime Expo and it seems this year's AnimeJapan will be releasing posters designed by the OVA's original character designer, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto.
The first sequel is slated to hit Japanese theaters sometime in 2018. Both films will be released in the U.S. (on Toonami) as 6-episode limited series.
ABOUT FLCL
FLCL is another genre-defining series produced at the once-proud Studio Gainax. The anime production company has fallen on hard times recently and has sold a number of their IPs to other studios. In 2015, Production I.G. purchased the rights to FLCL and teased plans for a remake.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: In the new season of FLCL, many years have passed since Naota and Haruhara Haruko shared their adventure together. Meanwhile, the war between the two entities known as Medical Mechanica and Fraternity rages across the galaxy. Enter Hidomi, a young teenaged girl who believes there is nothing amazing to expect from her average life, until one day when a new teacher named Haruko arrives at her school. Soon enough, Medical Mechanica is attacking her town and Hidomi discovers a secret within her that could save everyone, a secret that only Haruko can unlock. But why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to her Rickenbacker 4001 she left with Naota? And where did the human-type robot 'Canti' go?
