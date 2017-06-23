PROJECT ITOH's GENOCIDAL ORGAN To Screen In US Theaters For Two Nights Only
From July 12-13, anime fans in select US cities will have the opportunity to catch the third entry in the Project Itoh film series, Genocial Organ. The previous two entries were 2016's The Empire of Corpses and Harmony, which were also released in US theaters courtesy of FUNimation.
Geno Studio stepped in to complete work on Genocidal Organ after Studio Manglobe went bankrupt.
The film already opened in Japan on February 3.
Project Itoh, , real name Satoshi Itō, was a celebrated Japanese sci-fi author who died in 2009 at the age of 34, due to cancer.
The war on terror exploded, literally, the day Sarajevo was destroyed by a homemade nuclear device. The leading democracies have transformed into total surveillance states, and the developing world has drowned under a wave of genocides. The mysterious American John Paul seems to be behind the collapse of the world system, and it's up to intelligence agent Clavis Shepherd to track John Paul across the wreckage of civilizations and to find the true heart of darkness—a genocidal organ.
ABOUT PROJECT ITOH
Keikaku (Project) Itoh was born in Tokyo in 1974. He graduated from the Musashino Art University. In 2007, he debuted with Gakusatsu Kikan (Genocidal Organs), and took first prize of the “Best SF of 2007” in SF Magazine. He is also the author of Harmony (Haikasoru 2010), which won the Japan SF and Seiun Awards in Japan and was nominated for the Philip K. Dick Award in the US. After a long battle with cancer, Itoh passed away in March 2009. The ending of Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, the 2010 PSP game, was dedicated to him.
