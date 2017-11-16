Real Life JUUNI TAISEN?! Japan Plans Juuni Taisen Event Next Month (Murder-Free)

Already a little more than halfway through the bloodthirsty battle royale of

Juuni Taisen,

Japan has decided to create a survival event based on the series. Rather than having players fight to the death in order to gather poisonous gems from one another, it will be a battle determined by wit. Hosted in the Creator's District event space in Jinbocho district in Tokyo, the game event will be testing players through the use of mental battles and logical puzzles. Just like the anime, the last one standing will be able to get a big prize. A test of knowledge regarding the characters and their backstories allows an opportunity to win some additional prizes during this event.