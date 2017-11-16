Real Life JUUNI TAISEN?! Japan Plans Juuni Taisen Event Next Month (Murder-Free)
Already a little more than halfway through the bloodthirsty battle royale of Juuni Taisen, Japan has decided to create a survival event based on the series. Rather than having players fight to the death in order to gather poisonous gems from one another, it will be a battle determined by wit. Hosted in the Creator's District event space in Jinbocho district in Tokyo, the game event will be testing players through the use of mental battles and logical puzzles. Just like the anime, the last one standing will be able to get a big prize. A test of knowledge regarding the characters and their backstories allows an opportunity to win some additional prizes during this event.
Next month, Japan has decided to host their own Juuni Taisen. A competition based on wit through mental challenges and puzzles will decide on the last participant standing.
Pre-registration is not required, however it will be 1,500 yen rather than 1,800 yen at the door. Two sessions will be available, the first beginning on December 9th, and the second session, December 10th. Unfortunately for many of us, we are not able to be there at the time, however, for those who are in Japan or will be going there this December, this is one game event to try out!
