ReLIFE Anime To Receive A 4-Episode OVA Conclusion

The 13 episodes of the ReLife TV anime ended with Arata Kaizaki's ReLife experiment was still incomplete. The news of a conclusion arc was met with positive fan reaction but also many questions...

MarkJulian | 4/23/2017
In lieu of a second season, the conclusion to the anime adaptation of Yayoiso's ReLIFE web manga will be told in a special 4-episode, blu-ray/dvd release titled ReLIFE: Kanketsuhen ("Concluding Story") which hits Japanese retailer shelves this March.  

TMS Entertainment produced a 13-episode anime series during the Summer 2018 anime season that was generally well-received.  The only issue was that for some strange reason, all 13 episodes were uploaded to Crunchyroll at once, resulting in fans binge-watching the series and then somewhat forgetting about it when the usual discussions about the best series of the season occurred at the end of the Summer.

While the news of more episodes is promising, fans are wondering if 4-episodes is enough to cover all of the remaining material in Yayoiso's manga.  Fans are already voicing concerns that marketing the blue-ray/dvd as the anime's ending is a bit misleading if it turns out to be an anime-original conclusion. The other possibility is that since it's an OVA the episode runtime might jump from 22-minutes to 45-minutes.


ReLIFE Official Synopsis
Arata Kaizaki is a 27 year old loser who just wants to get his life together. When he meets a member of the ReLife Research Institute he’s offered a strange pill that will do just that. But is this a promise for change or a chance at disaster?
