RE:ZERO Season 2 Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix In Japan

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- is the most watched show on Netflix in Japan according to the official Twitter account for the Far East island country.

Here in the U.S., the most popular Netflix program is the Hillary Swank-led outer space drama Away but over in Japan, the majority of Netflix subscribers seem to be more interested in the second season of the Studio White Fox TV anime adaptation of writer Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator by Shin'ichirō Ōtsuka's Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World (Ri:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu) light novel series.

The news is somewhat surprising as fans of the anime have had a long wait for season 2. The show was the darling of the Spring 2016 anime season when it premiered but it was a four year wait for season 2. However, (as evidenced by the rankings above) the Re:ZERO anime remains as popular as ever. Japan is also enamored with the isekai anime/manga genre at the moment and Re:ZERO is among the very best titles in that genre.

Here in the U.S., Re:ZERO is simulcast on Crunchyroll every Wednesday and has currently aired 10 episodes of a 25 episode run. Subaru is currently trapped on all sides by deadly witches, the Oousagi- one of the Three Great Demon Beasts and Elsa Granhiert the Bowel Hunter. Even with is Return by Death ability, a way to achieve total victory might be impossible.