SCUM's WISH TV Anime To Receive English-Dub From Sentai Filmworks

While many anime fans were hoping Funimation would get their hands on the licensing rights for Scum's Wish, it seems Sentai Filmworks has secured the prize.

Scum's Wish (Kuzu no Honkai), the 12-episode anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari will be receiving an English-dub, courtesy of Sentai Filmworks. The licensor announced that they've secured the rights to the Studio Lerche adaptation and will distribute the series on home video in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.



The anime originally aired on Amazon's discontinued Anime Strike during the Winter 2017 anime season. Scum's Wish falling to Sentai raises an interesting question of what will befall the other anime series that were previously exclusive to Anime Strike. Will Sentai or other licensors pick up other shows like Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul or was Scum's Wish a special exception?







