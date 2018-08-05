Second FLCL Season Two Behind-The-Scenes Video Released By Adult Swim
A new look at the upcoming new season of FLCL sees director Yutaka Uemura and Production I.G. CEO Mitsuhisa Ishikawa attempt to pinpoint just why the anime series resonated so much with American audiences. Watch the video below and let us know if you agree with their reasoning.
Will The Pillows be enough to ensure that the new FLCL seasons resemble the groundbreaking original Fooly Cooly from Kazuya Tsurumaki? Production I.G. is banking on it.
As the previous behind the scenes video revealed that original series creator Kazuya Tsurumaki declined to lead the new project, Production I.G. chose to hire up-and-comers to try and recapture the spirit or reckless abandon Kazuya had back when he first made the series. However, it's quickly pointed out that the studio was careful about crafting a framework for the new staff to work within so that the sequel wasn't completely unrecognizable. One of those key elements was the return of the J-rock band, The Pillows.
ABOUT FLCL
FLCL is another genre-defining series produced at the once-proud Studio Gainax. The anime production company has fallen on hard times recently and has sold a number of their IPs to other studios. In 2015, Production I.G. purchased the rights to FLCL and teased plans for a remake.
FLCL PROGRESSIVE OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: In the new season of FLCL, many years have passed since Naota and Haruhara Haruko shared their adventure together. Meanwhile, the war between the two entities known as Medical Mechanica and Fraternity rages across the galaxy. Enter Hidomi, a young teenaged girl who believes there is nothing amazing to expect from her average life, until one day when a new teacher named Haruko arrives at her school. Soon enough, Medical Mechanica is attacking her town and Hidomi discovers a secret within her that could save everyone, a secret that only Haruko can unlock. But why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to her Rickenbacker 4001 she left with Naota? And where did the human-type robot 'Canti' go?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]