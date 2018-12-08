SWORD GAI Season 2 Review: Much Better Than Season 1

It's not there yet, but Netflix is very much on its way to become one the best places to watch anime. The second season of Sword Gai is a testament to that.

A while back we talked about Sword Gai season 1 on Netflix and how much it’s a decent anime series with several flaws. Well, season 2 is here, and after binge-watching every episode, we can safely say it’s better than season 1.

Here’s the thing, the second season of Sword Gai begins directly from where the first season ended. It didn’t take long for us to find out that Gai, the main character, is now a member of the Shoshidai.

Now, because Gai came close to becoming a Bosuma several times, the organization decided they needed to put him to sleep until a cure is created. However, things didn’t go as planned because Seiya Ichijo is a Bosuma and alive, and the fact that Gai promised that if he became a Bosuma, he’ll take his life.

We won’t go deep into what happened between Seiya Ichijo and Gai, but we will say that if you’re a fan of Gai, then expect to miss him during several episodes as the story focuses on other characters.

For me, that was a good decision because Gai as a character is quite boring when compared to others.

Shin Matoba to the rescue

The story here focuses much on Shin and his sister. We get to understand why his sister is in the hospital, and we also get to see Shin develop from this geeky boy into a person who could become a killing machine.

Love is what drives him, but it’s also his weakness. As for his sister, well, her story won’t go as you think. It was a huge surprise, and it leads to a lot of confusion where Shin is concerned.

It was quite devastating to see Shin transform into a different person, but that’s the type of twist that makes Sword Gai season 2 a better experience than the first.

The Gabi Sect

We got the chance to meet the Gabi Sect back in the first season. As you may already know, the leader is Himiko, and she was made to lead at the age of nine.

She’s a powerful human who has over 20 swords inside her body. This ability makes her powerful enough to take down any Bosuma, and when she does, she takes their weapons and shoves them into her chest for safe keeping.

Similarly, to Shin, love posed an eventual problem for Himiko. In fact, this entire season has a strong basis on love for almost all main characters.

Overall, Sword Gai season 2 is filled with action, great storytelling, and even some surprising comedy. If you have a Netflix subscription right now, then we suggest giving season 2 a shot.