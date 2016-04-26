The First Trailer For Amazon Video's RONJA, THE ROBBER'S DAUGHTER Is Here
Based on the children fantasy book by noted author Astrid Lindgren, Ronja, The Robber's Daughter is a magical tale of thiefs daughter and her expoloration of the area around her. Her explorations bring her into contact with magical creatures and a boy of another rival bandit clan. The family friendly series will be narrated by X-files Gillian Anderson, directed by Gorō Miyazaki (Up on Poppy Hill, Tales from Earthsea), and presented by Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle). Ronja, The Robber's Daughter will debut on Amazon Video starting on January 27th.
Amazon Video released a NEW trailer for their upcoming original series Ronja, the Robber's Daughter. Hit the jump, watch the trailer and let us know what you think!
The show first aired in Japan in 2014, was an instant hit and won the international Emmy award for "Best Kid's Animation." The streaming rights for the show were later picked up by Amazon. There is some hesitancy, however, by some viewers because of the CG that was used for it. Since it is a Studio Ghibli show, people should cut it some slack. The show is free to watch for any Amazon Prime member.
About Ronja, The Robber's Daughter:
Embark on an epic journey in Ronja, The Robber's Daughter, presented by Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli. Ronja, a strong and spirited girl, is beloved by everyone. Driven by her thirst for adventure, she comes face-to-face with wondrous creatures who inhabit the forest and finds a most unlikely friend - the son of her father's rival
