Third VIOLET EVERGARDEN TV Anime Promo Streamed By KyoAni
Studio KyoAni has revealed another tantalizing promo for its Violet Evergarden anime adaptation. The project is an adaptation of the 2014 Grand Prize winner of the annual KyoAni awards, which is an open competition for original mangas, novels and short stories.
With Netflix securing streaming rights for the Grand Prize winner of the Kyoto Animation Awards, the Violet Evergarden anime won't air in the U.S. until Spring 2018.
Author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase's Violet Evergarden novel is the first and only project to ever be awarded the Grand Prize. As such, anticipation for the anime is running high. However, desptie the fact that it's currently set to begin airing in Japan this January, Netflix won't release subtitled episodes in the U.S. and abraod until it finishes airing, meaning it won't show up in your que until Spring 2018.
There are words Violet heard on the battlefield, which she cannot forget. These words were given to her by someone she holds dear, more than anyone else. She does not yet know their meaning.
A certain point in time, in the continent of Telesis. The great war which divided the continent into North and South has ended after four years, and the people are welcoming a new generation.
Violet Evergarden, a young girl formerly known as “the weapon”, has left the battlefield to start a new life at CH Postal Service. There, she is deeply moved by the work of “Auto Memories Dolls”, who carry people's thoughts and convert them into words.
Violet begins her journey as an Auto Memories Doll, and comes face to face with various people's emotions and differing shapes of love. All the while searching for the meaning of those words.
