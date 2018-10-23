UENO-SAN WA BUKIYOU Reveals Anime Series Staff And Cast
The comedy ecchi seinen manga series written and illustrated by tugeneko, Ueno-san wa Bukiyo, will be getting an anime adaptation on January 2019. The series has announced some of the members from the cast and staff.
Tomohiro Yamanashi is directing the anime and is under series composition, Ayano Owada performs the character design, Yasuhiro Misawa produces the music and Lesprit is the studio animating the project. The voice cast consists of: Yuu Serizawa as Ueno, Aimi Tanaka as Tanaka and Akari Kageyama as Yamashita.
The manga series has been publishing since February 2015 and has a total of 4 volumes out right now. Hakusensha publishes it under the Young Animal magazine. The fourth volume of the series came out on May 29, 2018 and can be found in Japanese in Amazon.
