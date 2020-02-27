WEATHERING WITH YOU's Soundtrack From RADWIMPS Wins Big At The 34th Japan Gold Disc Awards
Weathering With You may have failed to reach the same box office heights as Your Name (which became the highest grossing anime film of all-time) but its certainly no slouch. The film continues to pick up distinguished honors after previously securing a major win at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards. However, its latest award is for the film's soundtrack, which was provided by the J-rock band RADWIMPS.
Makoto Shinkai's 12th directorial effort, Weathering with You continues to rack up the awards as the film's soundtrack took home top honors at Japan's 34th Gold Disc Awards.
The film's soundtrack won in the Animation Album of The Year cateogry, meaning that Weathering With You had the highest-selling anime soundtrack of any anime film released in 2019. The most recent sales chart for the album revealed that over 128,487 CD copies were sold in Japan to go along with 51,265 digital album downloads. RADWIMPS also provided the soundtrack for Your Name
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]