WOTAKOI: LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU Live-Action Film Announced

After discovering that they work at the same company, a gaming crazed otaku and a fujoshi reunite for the first time since middle school. After some post-work drinking sessions they begin dating, but will it be a perfect relationship for the two of them?

A celebratory YouTube video for the upcoming 6th volume of Fujita's ongoing Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku has revealed a number of interesting details, chief among them being the fact that a live-action film is in the works. No further details were announced at this time but expect more information to follow shortly.The video also revealed that the series currently has 7 million copies in print. An 11-episode TV anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures aired on Amazon Prime this past Spring anime season.Fujita launched Wotakoi as a web manga before it eventually moved to Ichijinsha, a subsidiary of Kodnasha.