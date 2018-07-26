WOTAKOI: LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU Live-Action Film Announced
A celebratory YouTube video for the upcoming 6th volume of Fujita's ongoing Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku has revealed a number of interesting details, chief among them being the fact that a live-action film is in the works. No further details were announced at this time but expect more information to follow shortly.
A surprise darling of the Spring anime season, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) will be receiving a live-action film from
The video also revealed that the series currently has 7 million copies in print. An 11-episode TV anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures aired on Amazon Prime this past Spring anime season.
Fujita launched Wotakoi as a web manga before it eventually moved to Ichijinsha, a subsidiary of Kodnasha.
After discovering that they work at the same company, a gaming crazed otaku and a fujoshi reunite for the first time since middle school. After some post-work drinking sessions they begin dating, but will it be a perfect relationship for the two of them?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]