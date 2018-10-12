3D KANOJO: REAL GIRL Season 2 Releases New Promotional Video And Key Visual
The upcoming second season of school romance shojo anime series, 3D Kanojo: Real Girl or 3D Girlfriend, has released a new promotional video showing off new footage from the show. The first season of the series aired from April 4, 2018 to June 20, 2018 and has 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license and adapts the manga series of the same name.
The manga is written and illustrated by Mao Nanami and was published by the Dessert magazine from July 23, 2011 to May 24, 2016 with 12 volumes and 48 chapters. The official English translation of the manga series has all the volumes for sale right now, you can find them in the Kodansha Comics website.
Tsutsui Hikari is an otaku, and he mostly avoids social life. Hikari has only one friend at school, who is also a social misfit, and he is mocked brutally by most of his classmates for being creepy and weird. One day, he ends up having to clean the school pool with Igarashi Iroha, who appears to be pretty much everything he hates in real-life girls. She skips school, has a blunt manner, doesn't have female friends, and seems the sort to be promiscuous. However, she is friendly to Hikari, and even stands up to the people who make fun of him. Hikari's bitterness and trust issues lead him to say pretty harsh things to Iroha, but she never dismisses him as creepy. After a while, it starts to look like Iroha may become his first real-life, 3D girlfriend! Will he be able to handle it?
3D Kanojo: Real Girl season 2 is out on January 8, 2019
