3D KANOJO: REAL GIRL's Second Season To Be Streamed By HIDIVE

Studio Hoods Entertainment's upcoming second season of romance school shoujo anime, 3D Kanojo: Real Girl , will be streamed by HIDIVE. Here is more information on the series.

The anime streaming company HIDIVE has announced that it will be streaming the upcoming second season of the anime adaptation of author Mao Nanami's manga series 3D Kanojo. The anime series will premiere on January 8, 2019 in the following countries: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, Central America, South America, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.

The first season of the series aired from April 4, 2018 to June 20, 2018 and has 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license to this first season and adapts the manga series of the same name.

The anime series was directed by Takashi Naoya, the following people were producers: Atsushi Kirimoto, Hiroyuki Inage, Sota Yoshio, Shunsuke Matsumura, Gen Yagi and Keiko Tamaru. Deko Akao wrote the script, Akiyoshi Yasuda produced the music and NTV was the network broadcasting the show.

The manga is written and illustrated by Mao Nanami and was published by the Dessert magazine from July 23, 2011 to May 24, 2016 with 12 volumes and 48 chapters. The official English translation of the manga series has all the volumes for sale right now, you can find them in the Kodansha Comics website.