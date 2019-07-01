AN ANGEL FLEW DOWN TO ME! Reveals Two New Previews

Studio Doga Kobo's upcoming comedy shojo ai anime series, Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! , has revealed two new television commercials. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded two new television commercials for the upcoming shojo ai anime series An Angel Flew Down to Me. The two previews have new footage from the series but do not spoil anything, they mostly reuse past footage from other trailers.



Cast

Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki

Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino

Akari Kito as Noa Himesaka

Reina Ueda as Miyako Hoshino



Staff

Prop Designer - Yuuki Nakano

Character Design - Hiromi Nakagawa

Animation Directors - Mai Matsuura, Nakano, Chisato Kikunaga

Art Director - Yukari Yasuda

Color Key Artists - Kei Ishiguro, Masahiro Kure

The ending is titled "Happy Happy Friends" and the actors' group is called "Wataten☆5". The same group of actors performs the opening titled "Kimama na Tenshi-tachi" which translates to "Carefree Angels". A single containing both songs will be out in January 30.

The anime is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. The main voice cast is: Rein Ueda as Miyako Hoshino, Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino, Akari Kito as Noa Himesaka and Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki.

The series will premiere in January 2019 and is animated by studio Doga Kobo. The manga series that inspired the anime has been publishing since November 18, 2016 written and illustrated by Nantsu Mukonoki. Comic Yuri Hime serializes it.





