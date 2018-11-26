AN ANGEL FLEW DOWN TO ME!'s Ending Theme Is Performed By 5 Cast Members

Studio Doga Kobo's upcoming comedy shojo ai anime series, Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! , has its ending theme performed by 5 main cast members. Here is more information.

The official An Angel Flew Down to Me! anime website has announced that the ending theme is performed by 5 main voice cast members. The following actors are singing the ending: Maria Sashide, Rika Nagae, Akari Kito, Hitomi Ohwada and Naomi Ozora. The ending is titled "Happy Happy Friends" and the actors' group is called "Wataten☆5". The same group of actors performs the opening titled "Kimama na Tenshi-tachi" which translates to "Carefree Angels". A single containing both songs will be out in January 30.

The anime is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. The main voice cast is: Rein Ueda as Miyako Hoshino, Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino, Akari Kito as Noa Himesaka and Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki.

The series will premiere in January 2019 and is animated by studio Doga Kobo. The manga series that inspired the anime has been publishing since November 18, 2016 written and illustrated by Nantsu Mukonoki. Comic Yuri Hime serializes it.



