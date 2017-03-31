Anime Mojo's Top New Shojo Series For The Spring 2017 Anime Season
Do you prefer slice-of-life and sickly-sweet cuteness from your anime instead of fisticuffs and power-ups? Then you definitely prefer shojo over shonen (though we also have a shonen Spring 2017 preview as well). Below, are our top 3 pick's for the new season and where to find them. There's honestly not a whole lot of shojo this Spring as the season looks to be dominated by shonen and ecchi but we prefer quality over quantity anyways. Sakura Reset is already generating tons of buzz and Anonymous Noise and Tsuki ga Kirei are backed by two studios known for their shojo prowess. It's quite possible that when all's said and done, it's one of these three that becomes the standout anime of the Spring season, not Attack on Titan season 2 or My Hero Academia season 2.
There's 60 new anime shows premiering this Spring and while there are some monster shonen titles returning after lengthy hiatuses, there area a few shojo/romance shows debuting that you should plan on watching!
Title: Anonymous Noise
Studio: Brain's Base: best known for Kiss Him, Not Me, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Little Monster
Episode Count: - ?
Type: - manga adaptation
Director: - Hideya Takahashi, previously worked on Keijo!!!!!!!!,
Premiere Date: - Apr 11, 2017
Where to Watch: Anime Network
Summary: - Nino likes singing and is a loner who walks around with a mask and headphones all day. When she was younger, her childhood friend Momo disappeared and they made a promise that they'll meet again with her song as a sign. While waiting for Momo to come back, she meets Yuzu and falls in love with the songs he composes immediately yet he disappears from her too. Six years pass and Nino reunites with Yuzu at school, but her song still unable to reach Momo. Fukumenkei Noise has been published in English as Anonymous Noise by VIZ Media since March 7, 2017.
Title: Tsuki ga Kirei (The Moon is Beautiful, Isn't it?)
Studio: feel. - most recently produced Dagashi Kashi and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO
Type: - original concept
Director: - Seiji Kishi, previously worked onAssassination Classroom Season 2
Premiere Date: - Apr 06, 2017
Where to Watch: ?
Summary: - Kotarou Azumi and Akane Mizuno became third year students at junior high school and are classmates for the first time. These two, along with fellow classmates, Chinatsu Nishio and Takumi Hira, relate to their peers through mutual understandings and feelings. As their final year at junior high school progresses, the group overcome their challenges to mature and become aware of changes in themselves.
Title: Sakura Quest
Studio: PA Works: best known for Angel Beats!, Charlotte and Shirobako
Episode Count: - ?
Type: - original concept
Director: - Hideya Takahashi, previously worked on Keijo!!!!!!!!,
Premiere Date: - Apr 06, 2017
Where to Watch: ?
Summary: - In the wake of a nationwide movement during the Bubble economy period, a small town in the countryside has revived its "mini-nation" tourism program; hiring five girls as travel ambassadors. The series will follow a year's time of the five girls as they work in the tourism agency of a small failing town in an effort to reinvigorate it.
HONORABLE MENTION: Natsume Yuujinchou Roku aka Natsume's Book of Friends (Crunchyroll), Twin Angel Break
