Anime Mojo's Top New Shojo Series For The Spring 2017 Anime Season

There's 60 new anime shows premiering this Spring and while there are some monster shonen titles returning after lengthy hiatuses, there area a few shojo/romance shows debuting that you should plan on watching!

Title: Anonymous Noise

:

Brain's Base: best known for

Kiss Him, Not Me,

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Little Monster

: - ?

: - manga adaptation

: -

: -

Apr 11, 2017

: Anime Network

: -

Nino likes singing and is a loner who walks around with a mask and headphones all day. When she was younger, her childhood friend Momo disappeared and they made a promise that they'll meet again with her song as a sign. While waiting for Momo to come back, she meets Yuzu and falls in love with the songs he composes immediately yet he disappears from her too. Six years pass and Nino reunites with Yuzu at school, but her song still unable to reach Momo.

Fukumenkei Noise has been published in English as Anonymous Noise by VIZ Media since March 7, 2017.

Title:

Tsuki ga Kirei (T

he Moon is Beautiful, Isn't it?

)

: feel. - most recently produced

Dagashi Kashi and

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO

: - original concept

: -

: -

Apr 06, 2017

: ?

: -

Kotarou Azumi and Akane Mizuno became third year students at junior high school and are classmates for the first time. These two, along with fellow classmates, Chinatsu Nishio and Takumi Hira, relate to their peers through mutual understandings and feelings. As their final year at junior high school progresses, the group overcome their challenges to mature and become aware of changes in themselves.

Title:

Sakura Quest

:

PA Works: best known for

Angel Beats!, Charlotte and

Shirobako

: - ?

: - original concept

: -

: -

Apr 06, 2017

: ?

: -

In the wake of a nationwide movement during the Bubble economy period, a small town in the countryside has revived its "mini-nation" tourism program; hiring five girls as travel ambassadors. The series will follow a year's time of the five girls as they work in the tourism agency of a small failing town in an effort to reinvigorate it.

