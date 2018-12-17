B-PROJECT: ZECCHOU*EMOTION Reveals New Promotional Video

The official bpro-anime website has shared a new promotional video for the upcoming shojo music anime series B-Project: Zecchou*Emotion. The video is 1.12 minutes long and introduces fans to the main characters of the show, gives a preview of their musical performances and states what networks the show will be broadcasted on.TOKYO MX, BS11, ABC and two other networks will be streaming the show starting on January 11, 2019.

The staff for the series is limited right now, we know Takanori Nishikawa is the comprehensive producer, Chiyomaru Shikura is under the original planning and Utako Yukihiro performs the original illustrations. Some of the voice cast: Asami Seto as Tsubasa Watarase, Daisuke Ono as VISA, Daizuke Kishio as Ryozo National Government, Toyonaga Tomoyuki as Takeshi Kaneshiro, Hana Natsuki as Ashei Yuta and Kato Kazuki as Aizen Aizusui. There are many actors in this series, check out the site for the full list.

The manga series that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to October 2016 and has 6 chapters out. It is focused on the units THRIVE and Killer King. Mizu Morino did both the story and art for the series and Cheese! performed the serialization.

