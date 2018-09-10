B-PROJECT: ZECCHOU*EMOTION Shares Its Fourth Key Visual

Studio A-1 Pictures' upcoming music shoujo anime series, B-Project: Zecchou*Emotion , has released its fourth key visual. Here is more information on the series and info straight from its website.

You can check out the new image down below.