B-PROJECT: ZECCHOU*EMOTION Shares Its Fourth Key Visual
The official bpro anime website has shared the fourth key visual for B-Project: Zecchou*Emotion, the upcoming shojo anime series.The site also has information on the series' soundtrack and has a CD on sale, pre-orders are now available. You can check out the new image down below.
The staff for the series is limited right now, we know Takanori Nishikawa is the comprehensive producer, Chiyomaru Shikura is under the original planning and Utako Yukihiro performs the original illustrations. Some of the voice cast: Asami Seto as Tsubasa Watarase, Daisuke Ono as VISA, Daizuke Kishio as Ryozo national governemtn, Toyonaga Tomoyuki as Takeshi Kaneshiro, Hana Natsuki as Ashei Yuta and Kato Kazuki as Aizen Aizusui. There are many actors in this series, check out the site for the full list.
The manga series that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to October 2016 and has 6 chapters out. It is focused on teh units THRIVE and Killer King. Mizu Morino did both the story and art for the series and Cheese! performed the serialization.
