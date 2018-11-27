B-PROJECT: ZECCHOU*EMOTION Shares New Promotional Video And Key Visual
The official bpro-anime website has shared a new promotional video and key visual for the upcoming shojo music anime series B-Project: Zecchou*Emotion. The video is 1.30 minutes long and introduces fans to the main characters of the show, gives a preview of their musical performances and states what networks the show will be broadcasted on.TOKYO MX, BS11, ABC and two other networks will be streaming the show starting on January 11, 2019.
Studio A-1 Pictures' upcoming music shoujo anime series, B-Project: Zecchou*Emotion, has released a new promotional video and a key visual. Here is more information on the series.
The staff for the series is limited right now, we know Takanori Nishikawa is the comprehensive producer, Chiyomaru Shikura is under the original planning and Utako Yukihiro performs the original illustrations. Some of the voice cast: Asami Seto as Tsubasa Watarase, Daisuke Ono as VISA, Daizuke Kishio as Ryozo National Government, Toyonaga Tomoyuki as Takeshi Kaneshiro, Hana Natsuki as Ashei Yuta and Kato Kazuki as Aizen Aizusui. There are many actors in this series, check out the site for the full list.
The manga series that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to October 2016 and has 6 chapters out. It is focused on the units THRIVE and Killer King. Mizu Morino did both the story and art for the series and Cheese! performed the serialization.
The anime's story follows Tsubasa, a new hire in the A&R department of the major recording company Gandala Music. Tsubasa is immediately assigned to oversee the idol unit "B-PROJECT," which is made up of three idol groups: Kitakore, THRIVE, and MooNs. This is Tsubasa's first job, and she gets involved in various incidents and accidents as she deals with this group of young men who each have their own differing personalities.
B-Project: Zecchou*Emotion hits screens on January 11, 2019
