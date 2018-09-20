BLOOM INTO YOU Has Released A Second Promotional Video

Studio TROYCA's upcoming school shoujo anime, Bloom Into You , has released a second trailer showcasing different moments of the series and the opening theme. Here is what we know so far.

KADOKAWAanime's YouTube channel has uploaded the second promotional video for Bloom Into You. The anime will air on the following networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting and BS 11, their broadcasting times may change.



Makoto Kato will be directing with series composition/screenplay by Zenki Hanada. The character design will be done by Hiroaki Goda while color design goes to Mariko Shinohara. The artistic director is Yuki Naga and the photography director is Tomoyoshi Kato.



The ending, hectopascal, is performed by voice actresses Minako Kotobuki and Yuki Takada.



Music is done by Oshima Michiru, music production by KADOKAWA and the animation is done by TROYCA.



The voice cast is the following:

Takada Maki as Koumi Yuki

Misako Hotobuki as Nanihai Lantern

Ai Kinano as Saeki Sayaka

Ichikawa Taichi as Maki Sei

