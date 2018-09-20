BLOOM INTO YOU Has Released A Second Promotional Video
KADOKAWAanime's YouTube channel has uploaded the second promotional video for Bloom Into You. The anime will air on the following networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting and BS 11, their broadcasting times may change.
Studio TROYCA's upcoming school shoujo anime, Bloom Into You, has released a second trailer showcasing different moments of the series and the opening theme. Here is what we know so far.
Makoto Kato will be directing with series composition/screenplay by Zenki Hanada. The character design will be done by Hiroaki Goda while color design goes to Mariko Shinohara. The artistic director is Yuki Naga and the photography director is Tomoyoshi Kato.
The ending, hectopascal, is performed by voice actresses Minako Kotobuki and Yuki Takada.
Music is done by Oshima Michiru, music production by KADOKAWA and the animation is done by TROYCA.
The voice cast is the following:
Takada Maki as Koumi Yuki
Misako Hotobuki as Nanihai Lantern
Ai Kinano as Saeki Sayaka
Ichikawa Taichi as Maki Sei
Yuu has always loved shoujo manga and awaits the day she gets a love confession that sends her heart aflutter with bubbles and blushes, and yet when a junior high classmate confesses his feelings to her...she feels nothing. Disappointed and confused, Yuu enters high school still unsure how to respond. That's when Yuu sees the beautiful student council president Nanami turn down a suitor with such maturity that she's inspired to ask her for help. But when the next person to confess to Yuu is Nanami herself. Has her shoujo romance finally begun?
